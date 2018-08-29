  • STV
Police 'should have tried harder to trace man's 999 call'

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Inverness pensioner Albert Insch was found dead almost 20 hours after calling 999.

999: Police went to wrong flat (file pic).
Police should have made more effort to trace a pensioner found dead after calling 999, a watchdog has said.

Albert Insch rang the emergency services from sheltered housing in Inverness in October 2016, apparently asking for an ambulance.

The call was unclear and officers were sent to investigate.

However, his address had been recorded wrongly during a previous 999 call and they arrived at the wrong flat.

They left after just eight minutes and the 72-year-old was found dead the next morning, almost 20 hours after calling for help.

The officers "failed to make diligent enquiries" at MacEwan Court, according to an inquiry by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, and did not update their supervisors.

Mr Insch's body is believed to have been found by one of his carers.

Family of Albert Insch

Following his death, his family issued a statement, saying: "It's very distressing to think he may have been lying alone for hours waiting for someone who was never coming.

"At this point we have no idea what lead to his death or if it could have been prevented if the police had just opened his door which was unlocked."

Pirc commissioner Kate Frame described it as a "tragic case".

"An elderly man endeavoured to seek emergency assistance but due to a previous error by control room staff in accurately recording his address and a failure by the two officers who attended to establish whether Mr Insch was safe and well he did not receive that assistance," she said.

"I have recommended that Police Scotland reinforce to operational officers and control room staff the need to diligently carry out enquiries when a 999 call ends unexpectedly."

Police Scotland has also been advised to ensure officers do not leave incidents involving elderly people before they have established they are safe.

How the events of October 26 unfolded

Mr Insch made his emergency call from his mobile phone on the afternoon of October 26 but the operator could not make out what he said.

A recording of the call was passed to Police Scotland's area control room (ACR) but staff also could not understand the call.

PIRC investigators listened to the recording and believe Mr Insch said: 'Hi, ambulance please mate'.

Police identified the mobile number had been used by Mr Insch to call 999 on two previous occasions but ACR staff had wrongly recorded his flat number.

As a result, when two officers went to the supported accommodation in response to the 999 call on they went to the wrong flat.

On receiving no reply, another resident who had heard them knocking on the wrong flat door told them the occupier of that flat was a woman who was in hospital.

An employee at the accommodation said he took the officers to the flat occupied by Mr Insch but the officers dispute this.

The officers were at the supported accommodation for eight minutes before leaving without tracing Mr Insch.

ACR staff meanwhile continued to try to contact Mr Insch by telephone, without success.

The call was closed that evening after the officers confirmed to ACR staff that the flat was occupied by a woman, who was in hospital at that time.

At around 8.45am the following morning, the body of Mr Insch was found in his flat at MacEwan Court by his carer.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.