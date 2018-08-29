French fishermen 'put lives at risk' in Scots trawler clash

Flares and rocks were thrown by trawler crews in the Baie de la Seine on Tuesday.

French fishermen put lives at risk during a clash with a Scottish trawler in the English Channel, it has been claimed.

Flares and rocks were thrown by trawler crews in the Baie de la Seine on Tuesday amid a long-running dispute over scallop fishing.

The Peterhead-registered Honeybourne III was involved in the battle.

David Leiper, chairman of the Scottish Seafood Association, said: "The attack placed lives at risk."

Meanwhile, Mike Park from the Scottish White Producers Association said he hopes to hold talks with his French counterparts.

"This kind of behaviour should not be tolerated," he added.

Tuesday's clash came after Scottish fishermen agreed to steer clear of the area if they were given other waters to fish in.

However, French fishermen refused to give them access to those areas.

