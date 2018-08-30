Man who raped woman more than 900 times jailed for life

Brian McTaggart, 53, sexually and physically abused 18 victims in Dundee.

Brian McTaggart: Dropped hair dryer in woman's bath. Police Scotland

A man raped a woman more than 900 times, dropped a hair dryer into her bath and pushed her down stairs has been jailed for life.

Brian McTaggart was sentenced for sexually and physically abusing 18 victims in Dundee.

The 53-year-old will not be eligible for parole for eight years.

On one occasion he raped the woman in front of a child and another time he pushed his victim over a barrier.

Another rape victim, now aged 43, was choked and then had her head forced under water by McTaggart.

A third was raped on four occasions as she slept and when she woke up and said no, McTaggart carried on raping her.

He told his victims: "You belong to me. I can do anything I want."

Judge Lord Mulholland said he treated victims as chattels and punch bags.

McTaggart was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow for all the offences at addresses in Dundee between 1980 and 2001.

This included the rape of three women. He also indecently assaulted teenage girls and boys and physically abused other women and teenagers.

Not proven verdicts were returned for charges of raping a fourth woman and a 30-year-old man.

McTaggart's violence included battering a woman near Christmas because she wore his Dundee United top and poked people in the eyes in what he claimed was a wrestling move.

