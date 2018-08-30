Will moo marry me? Farmer uses cow to propose to partner

Chris Gospel, from Aberdeenshire, used his bride-to-be's favourite animal for the proposal.

Proposal: Enlisted farm animal to help. Chris Gospel/PA

A farmer used his bride-to-be's favourite cow to help with his marriage proposal.

Before Chris Gospel, of Strichen, Aberdeenshire, got down on one knee in a field to ask for Eilidh Fraser's hand in marriage, his cow, Curlytop, had started off the proceedings.

As Eilidh walked into the field, she could only see a bit of the writing on the cow's side.

By the time she worked out what the writing said - "will you marry me?" - 30-year-old Chris was on down on one knee.

"She was a star. The writing was on the side and as were were walking up she was facing us," he said.

"Eilidh could see something written on the side but not what it was.

"Curlytop came up to us and then turned.

"By the time Eilidh read it I was down on one knee and proposed."

The microbiologist said yes to his proposal, and shared the happy news on social media with a picture of the ring on her finger and Curlytop's message in the background.

Chris said he got his inspiration from a similar stunt he had seen online.

While admitting he was nervous, he said the whole thing was "typical" of his sense of humour.

Curlytop is the 30-year-old bride-to-be's favourite out of the cattle and she is seen more like a pet.

Mr Gospel said Curlytop would get an invite to the wedding, but was unsure whether it would be accepted.

He added: "She's still not forgiven me for writing on her."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.