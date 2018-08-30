  • STV
Woman who ran over children outside McDonald's avoids jail

Catherine Sutherland drove towards a group of youngsters after one threw a milkshake at her car.

McDonalds: Woman drove at children after milkshake thrown at car.
McDonalds: Woman drove at children after milkshake thrown at car. Google

A woman who deliberately ran down three "feral" teenagers after one of them hurled a milkshake at her car has been spared jail.

Catherine Sutherland drove to the restaurant on Reform Street in Dundee City Centre after receiving a call telling her a young family member had been arguing with the group on December 4 last year.

The 35-year-old confronted the teenagers who then targeted her car by spitting on it and throwing a milkshake at her- an altercation that was caught on camera by an onlooker across the street.

Footage played at Dundee Sheriff Court showed one of the youngsters spitting on her car after she got back into it - before another hurled a milkshake at the vehicle.

Sutherland then backed up and pointed her motor at a group of four kids - before mounting the pavement and deliberately driving at them.

A sheriff told her the group she had driven into had acted in a "feral, aggressive and offensive manner" towards her - but that "did not excuse her actions".

But he spared Sutherland jail - instead ordering her to carry out unpaid work in the community, be subjected to electronic tagging and banned her from driving.

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed told the court Sutherland had struck three of them - a 13-year-old boy and two girls aged 15 and 13 - throwing them back across the pavement towards a building.

The court heard two of the children were taken to hospital but later released after being treated for minor injuries.

"You drove a car at a group of youngsters and as a result three of them were struck and sustained minor injuries.

"It is clear from the CCTV that before you did that certain members of this group of youths had behaved in a feral, aggressive and offensive manner towards you.

"This neither excuses or justifies what you did but it is something I do take into account."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Sutherland, 35, of Dundee, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury committed on December 4 last year in Reform Street, Dundee.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: "The youngster was effectively being bullied by a group of youths and she was called to attend.

"When she arrived she got out of the car and remonstrated.

"All she got was a torrent of abuse. 

"She got in to the car and she just loses it.

"This group wasn't scared of her - they were trying to provoke in that they were shouting and harassing her and her family in the car.

"It is no excuse but something just snapped."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael imposed a community payback order with 120 hours unpaid work and banned Sutherland from driving for four months.

He further imposed a restriction of liberty order confining her to her home address every night on an electronic tag for four months.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.