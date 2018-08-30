  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland's first commercial rocket launch hailed a success

STV

Skyrora saw its 2.5 metre projectile reach altitudes of four miles after taking off in Ross-shire.

Ross-shire: Rocket known as Skylark Nano.
Ross-shire: Rocket known as Skylark Nano. Skyrora

The first commercial rocket launch in Scotland has taken place as part of efforts to gain work at a planned spaceport in the Highlands.

Skyrora saw its 2.5 metre (9ft) projectile reach altitudes of almost four miles after taking off at the Kildermorie Estate in Ross-shire.

Known as Skylark Nano, it accelerated to Mach 1.45 - more than 110mph.

The Edinburgh-based rocket developer was trialling technology for use on full-scale vehicles, as it bids for a contract for the forthcoming facility.

Daniel Smith, director of business development, said: "This was a small but important step for us in our bid to become the go-to satellite launch provider at a future Scottish spaceport.

"Huge positives can be taken from this - from the success of our portable ground control systems, trajectory analysis and ability to capture the launch with on-board HD cameras.

"We will use the lessons learned in the next stage of our test launch programme, where we'll be going to a far more significant altitude.

"For us it's all about taking careful steps to de-risk and gain experience as we quickly evolve through sub-orbital tests towards our future orbital launch ambitions."

The commercial element of the flight was done in partnership with social media site Ask.fm.

Cargo was ejected at burnout - staying attached to the body via a Kevlar cable - and a parachute was opened at low altitude for a soft landing.

The planned £17.2m spaceport will be developed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Last month it was announced the UK Space Agency would provide £31.5m of funding for the overall project.

If approved, it could see a vertical launch site built for a new generation of small rockets to launch micro communication and earth-observation satellites.

Melness Crofting Estate near Tongue is the proposed location. 

Scotland has been described as the best place in the UK to reach in-demand satellite orbits with vertically launched rockets. It is estimated the spaceport could create 400 jobs in the area.

Around 2000 satellites are forecast to launch there between 2021 and 2030.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.