Rare first Beano annual sells at auction for over £2000
It is the first of 79 annuals and features comic strips, stories and illustrations.
A rare copy of the first Beano annual, which pre-dates much-loved comic character Dennis the Menace, has sold at auction for almost double its pre-sale estimate.
The annual, published around the outbreak of the Second World War in 1939, had a pre-sale estimate of £1200 to £1500 and fetched £2700 at Keys Fine Art Auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk, on Thursday.
It is the first of 79 Beano annuals published to date and features comic strips, stories and illustrations - but does not include mischief-maker Dennis the Menace, who made his first appearance in 1951.
His pet dog Gnasher was introduced in 1968.
The weekly Beano comic was first published by Dundee-based DC Thomson in July 1938.
Robert Henshilwood, head of books for Keys, described the Beano as the "archetypal kids' comic", adding: "It is very rare to see a copy of the first ever Beano annual, especially in such good condition."
