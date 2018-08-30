Former marine devastated after memorial garden vandalised

Nine young trees were destroyed at the garden in Arbroath.

Garden: Planted in 2014. Chick Grant

A former Royal Marine says he is "devastated" to see the damage done to a memorial garden in Arbroath.

It comes after vandals targeted the garden on Infirmary Brae, which was planted in 2014 to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the Royal Marines in Britain.

The 45 Commando Royal Marines group is based at Condor, just outside the Angus town.

Chick Grant, who is also the treasurer of Arbroath in Bloom, found all nine of the garden's trees snapped when he turned up to cut the grass on Thursday afternoon.

He said: "There are a set of four trees and then a set of five to represent the four and five commando but all the trees have been snapped.

"This garden has been a labour of love so to see it devastated in this fashion is beyond belief.

"I hauled tonnes of soil into it and helped create it, and it's badly damaged."

Arbroath in bloom say the garden is a popular stop for tourists who wish to pay their respects.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: "We have been made aware of the incident and will be making relevant enquiries."

