Body found in search for missing Aberdeenshire man

Ramunus Spakauskas, from Mintlaw, was last seen a week ago.

Ramunus Spakauskas: Family informed. Police Scotland

A body has been found by police searching for a missing man.

Ramunus Spakauskas from Mintlaw, near Peterhead, was last seen in the Aberdeenshire town's Bayview Crescent at around 8.30am on Thursday August 23.

Extensive searches have been under way in the area and on Thursday afternoon a man's body was found in Burnside, just outside Peterhead.

The man is still to be formally identified, but police said Mr Spakauskas' family has been informed.

A spokesman added: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and as is standard a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

