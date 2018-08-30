Man seriously injured after falling from pier into sea

Rescue operation mounted on Skye after 53-year-old fell into the water.

A man has been seriously injured after falling into the sea off Skye.

The 53-year-old fell from Broadford Pier around 4pm on Thursday.

Police, Coastguard, ambulance and fire brigade crews mounted a rescue operation and the man was pulled from the water shortly after.

He was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment, where staff say his injuries are serious.

Portree police sergeant David Canning said: "Our thoughts at this time are very much with the family and friends of this male who has been involved in an unfortunate accident.

"I would also extend our thanks to the public for their quick thinking in assisting to recover the male and providing medical assistance.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch."

