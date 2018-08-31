Man attacked by gang with golf club while sitting in van

The assault happened on Kilberry Street in Dundee between Gardner Street and Fullarton Street.

Kilberry Street: He was chased by gang. Google 2018

A man has been attacked with a golf club while sitting in a van.

The assault happened on Kilberry Street in Dundee between Gardner Street and Fullarton Street.

A man was assaulted by three others while sitting in a white Ford Transit Connect at 8.15pm on Tuesday.

The vehicle's window was smashed with a golf club before he was assaulted and then chased down Kilberry Street towards Coupar Street.

He was not seriously injured.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We have already spoken to witnesses and are following a positive line of inquiry, however, we would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the relevant time.

"This incident took place in a busy street in the early evening and it is hoped there were members of the public nearby who may have seen all or part of this incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.