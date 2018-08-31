Man attacked by gang with golf club while sitting in van
The assault happened on Kilberry Street in Dundee between Gardner Street and Fullarton Street.
A man has been attacked with a golf club while sitting in a van.
A man was assaulted by three others while sitting in a white Ford Transit Connect at 8.15pm on Tuesday.
The vehicle's window was smashed with a golf club before he was assaulted and then chased down Kilberry Street towards Coupar Street.
He was not seriously injured.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We have already spoken to witnesses and are following a positive line of inquiry, however, we would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the relevant time.
"This incident took place in a busy street in the early evening and it is hoped there were members of the public nearby who may have seen all or part of this incident."
