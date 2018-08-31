Drug addict murdered artist in own home after heroin row

John Styles stabbed Jeroen Van Neijhof 19 times and smashed his face with an ornament.

Jeroen Van Neijhof: Stabbed and struck with ornament.

A man has been jailed for life after murdering an artist in his own home.

John Styles stabbed Jeroen Van Neijhof 19 times and smashed his face so severely that the victim could not be visually identified.

Drug addict Styles, 21, flew into a rage after he discovered his 38-year-old victim did not have any heroin and knifed him.

He also told a former girlfriend: "I danced all over his head."

A judge at the High Court in Edinburgh told the killer that he had committed an "extremely brutal" murder.

Lady Carmichael said it was "a particularly tragic and appalling" example of the harm that can associated with illegal drugs.

She ordered that Styles should serve a minimum term of 15 years in jail before he can seek release on parole.

The judge told him it would have been 18 years but for his guilty plea.

'There is no real explanation as to how this matter took the turn it did' Mark Stewart QC

Styles, who funded his drug abuse by begging on the streets, admitted murdering Mr Van Neijhof on May 23 this year at the victim's home in Brown Constable Street, Dundee.

He repeatedly struck and kicking him on the head and body with an ornament and repeatedly stabbed him.

Styles had been freed twice on bail at Dundee Sheriff Court in the weeks before the murder.

He had previously admitted offences of assault and robbery with a knife committed on May 23 last year and separate charges of possessing a cosh and heroin committed on April 29 this year.

He was awaiting sentence for these crimes and was released when he carried out the fatal attack.

He was subsequently jailed for 28 months for the robbery and two months for having the cosh after he murdered Dutch national Mr Van Neijhof.

The victim, who produced wildlife paintings and other art, moved to Scotland about five years ago and also worked as a hotel housekeeper. He was also a habitual drug user.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC said: "There is no real explanation as to how this matter took the turn it did."

