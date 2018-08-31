Body of man found in river prompts police investigation

Emergency services were called to the River Esk in Marykirk on Friday at 2.15pm.

River Esk: Body found.

The body of a man has been found in a river in Aberdeenshire

At around 2.15pm on Friday officers were called to the River Esk in Marykirk to reports of a man in the water.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his next of kin have been advised.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland along with other emergency services were called to the River Esk in the Marykirk area at around 2.15pm on August 31, in relation to concern for a man in the water.

"Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been advised."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.