  • STV
  • MySTV

Golden eagle genome map 'could help' bird's conservation

STV

The UK breeding pairs are largely restricted to the Scottish Highlands and islands.

Golden eagle: 300,000 worldwide.
Golden eagle: 300,000 worldwide. © STV

Scientists have fully mapped out the genetic codes of the golden eagle in a development they believe will help efforts to protect and monitor the species.

Experts at the Wellcome Sanger Institute near Cambridge, working with the University of Edinburgh, announced that they have completed a project to sequence the golden eagle genome - the first time it has been done for the species.

The golden eagle is the first of 25 UK species to be sequenced in a project to learn more about the genetic make-up of animals including grey and red squirrels, robins and brown trout.

Those behind the project said there are around 300,000 golden eagles worldwide, with between 9300 and 12,300 pairs living in Europe.

Despite having widespread populations worldwide, the 508 breeding pairs in the UK are largely restricted to the Scottish Highlands and islands, and many existing world populations are said to be small and declining. 

Scientists from the university's Royal School of Veterinary Studies sent golden eagle samples to the institute.

'We can look to our responsibilities as custodians of life on this planet, and tend life on earth in a more informed manner.'
Professor Sir Mike Stratton

The sequencing teams then extracted DNA from the samples and used the latest technology to generate the reference genome.

Project bosses said they believe the genome will help scientists and conservationists understand the diversity and viability of the species around the world.

They hope it will ultimately aid the monitoring of existing, reinforced and reintroduced populations of the birds, such as those in the South of Scotland Golden Eagle translocation project, which aims to bolster the protected species' numbers.

Dr Rob Ogden, head of conservation genetics at the university and a scientific adviser to the project, said: "With the golden eagle genome sequence, we will be able to compare the eagles being relocated to southern Scotland to those already in the area to ensure we are creating a genetically diverse population.

"We will also be able to start investigating the biological effects of any genetic differences that we detect, not only within the Scottish population, but worldwide."

Professor Sir Mike Stratton, director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said: "We are delighted to announce that the golden eagle genome, the first species of the 25 Genomes Project, is complete.

"Using the biological insights we will get from the golden eagle genome, we can look to our responsibilities as custodians of life on this planet, and tend life on earth in a more informed manner using those genome sequences at a time when nature around us is under considerable pressure."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.