Queen to attend Highland Games near Balmoral estate

Other members of the royal family will also attend the Braemar Gathering on Saturday.

The Queen at the Aboyne Highland Games in 2017. STV

The Queen and other members of the royal family are expected to attend a Highland Games on Saturday.

The monarch is patron of the Braemar Gathering which is held each year a short distance from the royals' summer retreat on the Balmoral estate.

The event is always held on the first Saturday in September at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in the Aberdeenshire town.

Visitors can watch competitions in events including tossing the caber, hammer throwing and tug of war.

Pipe bands and Highland Dancers will also perform at the gathering, which is organised by the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

It has been run in its present form since 1832.

Queen Victoria first attended the gathering in 1848 and since then the reigning monarch and other members of the royal family have regularly appeared at it.

