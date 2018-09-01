Motorcyclist dies in collision involving three cars

The crash happened on the A98 between Fochabers and Cullen, Moray, on Friday.

Crash: Motorcyclist pronounced dead. Jasperimage

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with three cars.

The collision happened on the A98 between Fochabers and Cullen, Moray, at 6.40pm on Friday.

The rider of the blue and white Suzuki GSXR motorbike was pronounced dead.

The smash also involved a silver Vauxhall Astra, a red Audi A3 and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision or anyone who saw the incident itself and has not yet spoken to police to get in contact by calling 101."

