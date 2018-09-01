Children injured after wall collapses at primary school

The incident, involving two pupils, happened at Mile End School in Aberdeen.

Mile End: Letter sent by head teacher. Google 2018

Children were injured after a wall collapsed at a primary school.

The incident happened at Mile End School in Aberdeen on Friday.

Two pupils suffered minor injuries after a small wall collapsed in the playground.

Unite regional representative Tommy Campbell said the incident could have resulted in serious injuries for the children.

He said: "My understanding is the wall was a couple of feet high and the kids were walking on top of it when it collapsed and this is how they injured themselves.

"I'm trying to trace the parents of the children.

"It might be innocent but that isn't the point.

"A child could have been seriously injured here. We want to know if surveys have been done on this."

A letter seen by STV News from Mile End head teacher George Roberts said the children were playing when the incident happened.

It said: "I wanted to email and let you know that at lunchtime there was an incident in our playground where a low wall fell down.

"Some of our pupils were playing/balancing on a small wall that surrounds a shed in the playground.

"The wall collapsed and two pupils grazed/bruised themselves.

"We have spoken to both pupils parents and explained the situation before letting you all know."

In the letter, Mr Roberts said immediate action will be taken.

He added: "I have spoken to Robertson's (who own and manage Mile End School) and the wall will not replaced with a similar design.

"It will be replaced with wooden cladding that will not enable children to walk/balance on it.

"Although this was a minor incident, I wanted to share the details with you just in case your child comes home and says a wall fell down at school."

