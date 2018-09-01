Woman dies after choking on food at steakhouse restaurant

Emergency services were called to Miller and Carter on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Miller and Carter: Woman died in hospital.

A woman has died after choking on her food at a steakhouse.

The woman took ill after choking on her food before staff called for an ambulance.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died on Wednesday night, four days after the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We got the call at 7.15pm on Saturday, August 25.

"The alert came to us from the Scottish Ambulance Service to say a female had choked.

"She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

"She sadly passed away on Wednesday.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

