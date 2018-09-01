Queen opens new Highland Games centre at Braemar Gathering

She was accompanied at Balmoral on Saturday by Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

Queen: She first came when she was seven.

The Queen has opened a new Highland Games centre named after her son at the Braemar Gathering.

The Queen first came to the event as a seven-year-old child in 1933.

Braemar: Thousands of spectators attended.

Around 15,000 people spectators attended the popular gathering.

Exhibits at the new Royal Deeside pavilion, which has been called after the Duke of Rothesay, include medals and trophies.

It is hoped the new building at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park will boost tourism.

Opening: Hoped the building will boost tourism.

The games have been regularly visited by the reigning monarch and other members of the Royal Family since Queen Victoria first attended in 1848.

The new pavilion has been supported by The Prince's Foundation.

It will also provide a new headquarters for the Braemar Royal Highland Society.

