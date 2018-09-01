Motorcyclist seriously injured after smashing into sheep

The crash happened on the A93 near Auchallater in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

Police: Officers closed the road. STV

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after smashing into a sheep.

The crash happened on the A93 near Auchallater in Aberdeenshire shortly after 1pm on Saturday.

A man who was riding the motorbike was airlifted to hospital.

His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The road was closed and an air ambulance was called.

"His injuries are not life-threatening or changing.

"The sheep is understood to be fine."

