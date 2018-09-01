Motorcyclist seriously injured after smashing into sheep
The crash happened on the A93 near Auchallater in Aberdeenshire on Saturday.
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after smashing into a sheep.
The crash happened on the A93 near Auchallater in Aberdeenshire shortly after 1pm on Saturday.
A man who was riding the motorbike was airlifted to hospital.
His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The road was closed and an air ambulance was called.
"His injuries are not life-threatening or changing.
"The sheep is understood to be fine."
