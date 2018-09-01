Body of man discovered near fishing boat off pier
Member of the public reported an unmanned vessel off Loch Dunvegan.
The body of a man has been found near a fishing boat off the coast of Skye.
A member of the public reported an unmanned vessel off the pier at Loch Dunvegan at about 1.30pm on Saturday.
Emergency services including the coastguard and RNLI carried out a search of the area.
The body of a 68-year-old man was recovered near the fishing boat at about 3.10pm.
Police Scotland said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.