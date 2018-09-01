Body of man discovered near fishing boat off pier

Member of the public reported an unmanned vessel off Loch Dunvegan.

Skye: Body recovered near fishing boat Creative Commons

The body of a man has been found near a fishing boat off the coast of Skye.

A member of the public reported an unmanned vessel off the pier at Loch Dunvegan at about 1.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services including the coastguard and RNLI carried out a search of the area.

The body of a 68-year-old man was recovered near the fishing boat at about 3.10pm.

Police Scotland said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.