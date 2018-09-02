Search launched to find missing 15-year-old schoolboy
Kean McGeachie was last seen in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands on Saturday night.
A search has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
Kean McGeachie was last seen in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands on Saturday night.
He is 5ft 8in, slim, has short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms and gold Adidas trainers.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Kean has links to the Livingston area and we would request anyone who may have seen him or have knowledge of his whereabouts to make contact with Police Scotland on 101."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.