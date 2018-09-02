Search launched to find missing 15-year-old schoolboy

Kean McGeachie was last seen in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands on Saturday night.

Kean McGeachie: Search launched to find him.

A search has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

He is 5ft 8in, slim, has short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms and gold Adidas trainers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Kean has links to the Livingston area and we would request anyone who may have seen him or have knowledge of his whereabouts to make contact with Police Scotland on 101."

