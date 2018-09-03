Missing 15-year-old schoolboy found safe after search

Kean McGeachie was last seen in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands on Saturday night.

Kean McGeachie: Traced safely.

A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from his home has been found safe.

Officers reported he was found "safe and well" on Sunday night.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Kean McGeachie has been traced safe and well.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their help and support in tracing Kean."

