Missing 15-year-old schoolboy found safe after search
Kean McGeachie was last seen in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands on Saturday night.
A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from his home has been found safe.
Kean McGeachie was last seen in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands on Saturday night.
Officers reported he was found "safe and well" on Sunday night.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Kean McGeachie has been traced safe and well.
"Officers would like to thank the public for their help and support in tracing Kean."
