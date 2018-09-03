Legendary Dundee record shop Groucho's faces closure

Uncertain future for beloved store as owner ponders retirement.

Groucho's: 'The coolest record shop in Britain'. Groucho's

One of Scotland's most beloved record shops could be closing its doors after 40 years in business.

The owner of Groucho's in Dundee has decided to retire and is now searching for someone to carry on the famous name.

Groucho's first opened in the Perth Road in 1976, relocating a number of times before moving in to its current premises on the Nethergate in 1999.

But now the shop's future is in doubt after owner Alastair 'Breeks' Brodie decided the time was right for retirement.

Mr Brodie said: "We've got a 20-year-lease. We're 19 years into it, with another year to go.

"The landlord is selling the property, so we'd need to look for another home, and I'm just getting a bit too old for that kind of stuff.

"I'll be 65 in October, so now's the time to go. I just hope someone can come in and take it on."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5830297928001-dundee-record-shop-groucho-s-faces-closure.jpg" />

Groucho's has been an Aladdin's cave for music lovers of all persuasions since it opened its doors. Over four decades the shop has stocked all genres of music, from indie to metal to jazz, as well as clothing, accessories, gig tickets and more.

So well-regarded is Groucho's that ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr once called it "the coolest record shop in Britain".

One of the many reasons the shop has been so successful is the quality of its staff.

Their encyclopaedic music knowledge spans everything from Abba to Zappa and can prove invaluable for customers' more obscure requests.

Frank Mills, shop manager, said: "I had a woman the other day who was delighted to find an Edward Woodward album.

"All she wanted to know was whether we had his other albums. Which we didn't - but I'm sure I could find them for her."

