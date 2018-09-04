Major rush hour delays as petrol tanker breaks down

The petrol tanker is causing tailbacks on Forfar Road, heading out of the city.

Tanker: Broken down. STV

A broken down petrol tanker is causing major rush hour delays for commuters in Dundee.

The incident happened northbound on Forfar Road, heading out of the city at the Claverhouse Road junction, at around 6.55am on Tuesday.



One lane is currently open on the busy dual carriageway, but officers say traffic is building up and advise anyone planning to travel in the area to take an alternative route.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland is currently assisting with a broken down Tanker on the Northbound carriageway Forfar Road, Dundee at the junction with Claverhouse Road.

"Traffic is beginning to build up and drivers are asked where possible to avoid the area and take an alternative route."

