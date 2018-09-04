Outdoor nursery extends to primary school children

Nursery Mucky Boots, in Maryculter, is Aberdeenshire's only outdoor nursery.

Aberdeenshire's only outdoor nursery is extending its provision to primary school children.

Children attending Mucky Boots in Maryculter spend 80% of their time outside learning about nature and the environment.

Opened in 2016, the school describes itself as a "child led, holistic, nurturing environment for children".

It was set up a year ago by Dawn Ewan, who believes there is nothing better for children than being in the great outdoors.

"There's no learning like joyous learning and what we aim to provide is an environment where children can really thrive," she said.

"Where they can problem solve where they can question everything where they can follow their own ideas where they can make their own stories and develop their own with their peers."

Climbing trees, digging in the soil, "cooking" and identifying bugs are among the daily activities for the children.

Four-year-old Eva Purkis has been attending since it opened.

Her mum Corine Purkis said: "I can see when she comes home from school she much better at regulating her emotions.

"If she gets upset she can think through what the problem is and come up with another solution - she's happier."

The nursery's ethos is child-led learning, without too much adult intervention.

It is a philosophy which is attracting an increasing number of parents who are keen for their children to stay away from technology and connect with nature.

Hilary Long from Upstart Scotland said: "I think children need to be outside - we have a crisis in obesity, mental health and anxiety and we need to start early to get children engaging in nature, enjoying being outside moving and exercising."

Scottish children are among the least active in the world but Mucky Boots hopes it can encourage more youngsters to enjoy being outside from an early age.

