Scot one of world's youngest female apprentice malt masters

A Scot has been named as one of the youngest women in the world to become an apprentice malt master.

Kelsey McKechnie will be responsible for maintaining the quality and consistency of whisky at the Balvenie distillery in Dufftown, Moray.

The 25-year-old will study under the industry's longest serving malt master, David Stewart.

"I think everyone wants to know how something is made," said Kelsey.

"I really wanted a peek behind the curtain and to see how casks are blended together, and how we know whether a spirit is right and ready to go based on the nose and the taste."

After studying biology and biological sciences, Kelsey began an MSc in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University, while also working for William Grant & Sons as a Technical Graduate and Whisky Technologist.

But Scotland's national drink has always been close to her heart.

She said: "In my house, we have a few whisky drinkers.

'The smell and the taste of whisky for me just evoke such happy memories.' Kelsey McKechnie

"Everyone loves a dram or two.

"So the smell and the taste of whisky for me just evoke such happy memories."

While Kelsey's predecessors took up to 12 years to complete their apprenticeships, the Glaswegian is hoping her own journey won't take quite as long.

