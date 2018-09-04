'Multiple casualties' after fire breaks out at Dundee flat

Emergency services were called to the Nethergate in Dundee at 3.06pm.

Blaze: Firefighters are in attendance. STV

Multiple casualties have been rescued after a fire broke out at a flat in Dundee city centre.

Firefighters were called out to an incident at the Nethergate at 3.06pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, with five fire appliances in attendance.

SFRS said firefighters, who are still in attendance, are utilising two jets and one hose reel jet.

Eyewitnesses Jess Morris and Lauren Mayor, both 4th year students at Dundee University witnessed thick black smoke billowing from the windows of a flat above a pharmacy.

They heard a woman shouting 'help' as firefighters arrived.

Several windows had broken glass.

Police said streets surrounding the area have been closed, including Marketgait, South Tay Street and Rose Street.

"Emergency services are currently attending a fire in a building in Nethergate, Dundee.

"This may cause some traffic disruption and potential road closures in the city centre, so please bear this in mind and try to avoid the immediate area of possible."

