Top comedians heading to Aberdeen for comedy festival

Big names like Phil Jupitus and Reginald D Hunter will join local comics during the event.

Phil Jupitus: Festival headliner (file pic). © Andy Hollingworth

Some of the country's top comedians are headed north next month for the Aberdeen Comedy Festival.

Big names like Phil Jupitus, Reginald D Hunter and David O'Docherty will join local comedians at 50 events staged over ten days.

The festival programme was launched in the city on Tuesday by local comedian Wray Thomson, who is set to debut his new solo show.

He said: "For me it's huge because I'm still considered quite new, I've only being doing comedy for five years or so.

"But for the punters, there's such a line up this year.

"I can't wait to perform and hopefully my show is busy."

Among this year's other performers is Scottish rising star Larry Dean, whose new show Bampot was nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show at this year's Fringe.

The comedy festival is being backed by business organisation Aberdeen Inspired.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said: "There's no doubt that Aberdeen Comedy Festival has helped to build the city's reputation for cultural events and the festival has quickly established itself as a firm favourite in the region's cultural calendar.

"Our aim is to provide the very best comedy for both residents and visitors to Aberdeen to enjoy. We have some fantastic comedians confirmed for the festival and we expect tickets to sell fast."

In total, 25 pubs and clubs across the city will be transformed into comedy venues for the festival which runs from October 4 to 13.

