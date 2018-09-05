Crews battle through night as blaze hits farm building 

Building near Inverurie contains asbestos and was filled with bales of straw.

Fire crews remain on the scene on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze through the night at a farm building which contains asbestos.

Crews were called to Tofthills farm near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, at about 9.35pm on Tuesday.

The building - about 50m x 2m - was filled with bales of straw, which a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman described as "well-alight".

The roof also contained asbestos.

Four appliances and a water carrier were sent to the scene, along with 22 crew members.

Two fire engines were still at the scene at 9.35am on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman added it did not appear anyone was inside the building when it went up in flames.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.