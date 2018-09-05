Five people rescued after fire tears through Dundee flat

Two people were taken to Ninewells hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Fire: Five people were rescued from the blaze. STV

Five people have been rescued from a flat fire in Dundee.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Nethergate in the city centre around 3pm on Tuesday.

Five people were rescued from the block by firefighters and were treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff.

A man and a woman were taken to Ninewells hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 15.15 hours on Tuesday September 4 to attend a flat fire in the Nethergate area of Dundee.

"Three ambulances, a paramedic response unit and our special operations response team were dispatched and five patients were treated on scene by paramedics.

"Two of those patients, one female in her 70s and a male in his 50s were taken to Ninewells Hospital for further assessment.

"Our special operations response team stayed on scene supporting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews."

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

Eyewitnesses Jess Morris and Lauren Mayor, both 4th year students at Dundee University, witnessed thick black smoke billowing from the windows of a flat above a pharmacy.

They heard a woman shouting "help" as firefighters arrived.

Several windows had broken glass.

Streets surrounding the area were closed while the operation was ongoing, including Marketgait, South Tay Street and Roseangle.

The Nethergate was reopened later that day.

