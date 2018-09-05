Montrose library reopens doors after major renovations

The library had been closed since December for a £990,000 refit.

Facilities: New children's library offers a space for young readers. Angus Alive

Montrose library has reopened its doors after a major renovation to update its services.

The site has been shut since December and now contains a new children's library, meeting facilities and free Wi-Fi as part of Angus Council's investment for libraries.

Arlene Henderson, facilities officer at the library, said: "I can't wait to welcome our customers, old and new, to this fantastic new space.

"This amazing refurbishment will ensure it continues to provide a first-class facility for our community for many years to come."

Montrose Library was gifted to the town by Scottish philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1905 when it was opened by MP John Morley.

The renovations are estimated to have cost £990,000 although the exact figures are yet to be finalised.

Angus councillor Mark Salmond said: "We are thrilled with the results of our continued investment in public libraries in Angus.

"We hope that the new edition of the library will inspire the people of Montrose and I encourage everyone to join in the events during the launch fortnight."

The grand opening of the library, which will be attended by Scottish crime author Stuart MacBride, is scheduled for Saturday September 8 at 11am.

More information can be found on the Angus Alive website.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.