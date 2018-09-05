Heavy metal musicians offered singing classes by academy

The Dundee Music Academy (DMA) on Blinshall Street has started the classes.

By Haley Bouma

Heavy metal musicians are being offered the opportunity to learn the art of singing in Dundee.

The Dundee Music Academy (DMA) on Blinshall Street has started the classes after popular demand.

Heavy metal singing uses your false chords rather than your vocals to create the loud scream.

Music tutor Owen Ross said: "Dundee has a really active heavy metal scene so we wanted to be able to tap into that and make our lessons appeal to a wider audience.

"Music is a great way to express yourself and heavy metal singing can be a great release for people.

"Obviously it's got a lot more aggression involved to the singing but with that comes a lot more passion."

Coach at the DMA Sam Field explains it uses the same area of your throat that you use to sigh.

He said: "I get people to practice sighing at first and then from there it's about harnessing the sound and getting some power behind it.

'I hope I can now teach people how to do it properly, it's not an easy thing to do and is quite niche.' Sam Field, coach at the DMA

"It's taken me nine years to perfect my voice because at first I didn't have anyone to teach me so I did hurt myself initially.

"I hope I can now teach people how to do it properly, it's not an easy thing to do and is quite niche."

Sam Field is also the lead singer with Dundee metal band Black Blood and is also teaching members of his band to scream sing.

The DMA is an independent company that offers music tuition to all ages across the city.

