Painter in coma after falling from ladder in hotel room

The incident happened at the Hilton at the new £333m Event Complex in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen: He was preparing to paint before falling. STV

A painter is in an induced coma after falling while working in a new hotel room.

STV News understands a man was preparing to paint before falling from a ladder on Tuesday afternoon.

Unite the Union, which represents workers on the site, are hoping to meet bosses from construction firm Robertson's following the incident.

Unite regional representative Tommy Campbell said: "We have limited details but he is a painter and he is in an induced coma.

"It's a very serious incident.

"The company isn't sharing any further information about it."

A spokeswoman for Robertson's who were undertaking the work said: "We can confirm that one of our sub contractors working on the AECC was taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are conducting an investigation into the circumstances and will report in full to HSE."

A HSE spokeswoman said: "HSE is aware of the incident and is making enquiries."

