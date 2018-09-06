Bomb squad called to house as residents evacuated 

A 100m cordon has been put in place after a device was found on Carlochie Place in Dundee.

Dundee: Roads have been cordoned off. STV

The bomb squad has been called to a house forcing residents to be evacuated.

A device was found at a property on Carlochie Place in Dundee.

A 100m cordon has been put in place while roads have been closed.

Residents have also been evacuated from their homes.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There a road closures in place at Greendykes, Craigie Avenue and Carlochie Place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible for time being."

