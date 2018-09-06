Man left baby girl badly brain damaged after Xbox rage

Dale Thomson violently shook the nine-month-old child at a flat in Dundee.

A man left a baby girl badly brain damaged after getting "stressed" playing his Xbox.

The victim will suffer "lifelong implications" as a result of the attack in April.

The 27-year-old storeman pleaded guilty to attacking the girl to her severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of her life at the High Court in Glasgow.

Thomson also admitted assaulting a baby boy at another house in the city in October 2010.

He showed no emotion as he was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Thomson had been looking after the girl after her mum went to work.

He spent time that day playing an Xbox game online with a teenage boy while the child was asleep.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said Thomson and the girl's mum went on to exchange text messages.

Mr Kearney said: "He mentioned that the game, which involved trying to complete certain 'missions', was stressful."

The woman went on to state he looked "raging" after he sent her a photo of him playing the console.

She urged him not to play the game and asked him "not to take his feelings out on others" or she would switch it off on returning home.

At around 2.55pm, texts suggested "everything appeared well" with Thomson and the child.

But by 3.42pm, Thomson was making a 999 call insisting the girl's eyes were "rolling" and that she was not breathing.

The child was rushed to hospital as her relatives were alerted.

Thomson went to claim he had found the girl "floppy" in her cot.

The court heard the child suffered seizures in hospital.

Medics thought she may have meningitis after Thomson said she recently had a virus.

She was transferred to Edinburgh's Sick Children's Hospital where it was instead discovered she had bleeding on the brain.

This was "indicative of non accidental injury".

Thomson was later quizzed by police. He was described as "angry and very agitated".

He said: "I know I've got a lot of time ahead of me in jail.

"I've nobody to blame bar myself."

Prosecutor Mr Kearney said it was agreed that Thomson "violently shook" the girl causing her head to "rapidly" go back and forwards.

The advocate depute added: "The injury... was severe. It will have lifelong implications impacting on her movement, learning, speech and vision."

The child continues to need "high levels of care" and attends a specialist unit at hospital every day.

Lord Burns deferred sentencing for reports.

