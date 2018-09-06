New festival marks 100 years of suffragette movement

Rise Up Quines! in Aberdeen will celebrate women winning the right to vote.

Meeting: Of political union leaders. LSE Library

A new festival is being launched in Aberdeen to mark 100 years of the suffragette movement.

Rise Up Quines! will celebrate women winning the right to vote and inspire others across the region.

The week-long event in November will also highlight local heroes like journalist Caroline Phillips who spearheaded the fight for the vote in the north east.

Talks, films, exhibitions, music, theatre and dance workshops will take place at various venues across the city.

Organisers say the festival will also celebrate the theme of women in politics and encourage others to become more engaged.

Festival committee member, Cindy Douglas, said: "The programme will be full of really interesting and fun events and will also aim to carry a message of activism.

"Through participating in events, meeting and hearing others, the intention is for audiences to come away feeling invigorated and more inspired to fulfil their potential and aspirations.

'We are all very proud of the suffragette movement and women's struggle for the vote, but we are also interested in where women are today and where they could be in the future.' Cindy Douglas, festival committee member

"We are all very proud of the suffragette movement and women's struggle for the vote, but we are also interested in where women are today and where they could be in the future, especially around the areas of activism, leadership and politics."

Councillor Lesley Dunbar, one of the founding members of the festival, said she is "delighted" that an idea that they had as a group of women looking to celebrate women's campaign has become an "exciting new festival".

"We also have a strong local history in supporting the UK wide and Scottish suffragette movement and it is great that we can celebrate that," she said.

"Our intention is also to inspire, motivate and educate women through the festival's broad programme and look at ways both now and in the future that women can continue to play a pivotal role in the success of the north east of Scotland."

Rise Up Quines! will take place from November 12 to November 18.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.