Catholic Church sued after pensioner dies in care home

Peter Connor, 94, fell from the second floor window of a Dundee care home.

The family of a dementia sufferer who died after falling from a Church-run care home have launched a legal action.

Peter Connor, 94, fell from the second floor window of Wellburn Care Home in Dundee.

Mr Connor, who suffered from dementia for two years, died on 30 May 2017 - just two weeks after entering Wellburn.

Details of the incident remain unknown.

The facility, run by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dunkeld, was shut down a few days after the tragedy.

Relatives have now started civil proceedings as prosecutors also consider criminal charges.

A family statement released by lawyers, Digby Brown Solicitors, said: "There are no words to describe the pain in losing Peter.

"He was a loving husband, dad and grandfather who despite his failing memory was still physically strong.

"We hope our case against the Diocese will hold them accountable for the senseless and avoidable loss of our father."

Paperwork from the day he died shows staff last checked on him shortly after 4am.

At 7am a staff member found Mr Connor's body outside underneath his window and relatives were notified two hours later by police.

A post-mortem confirmed the pensioner died from multiple injuries after a "fall from height".

To add further upset, the bishop who conducted Mr Connor's funeral was also the care home's spokesman but the family were not aware of this until after the service.

Investigators have submitted a report to the procurator fiscal who is now considering criminal charges over health and safety breaches.

Sarah Douglas, associate at Digby Brown Solicitors in Dundee, is pursuing the civil claim on the grounds the home failed to have measures in place to prevent the window being opened wide enough to allow Mr Connor to fall from it.

She said: "Mr Connor's family are understandably shocked and upset at his untimely and preventable death.

"Everyone should be able to expect care homes to deliver the best care to those under their roofs.

"In a care home setting, health and safety legislation exists to protect some of society's most vulnerable members.

"This case is against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dunkeld as owners and managers of the care home but as it is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further."

