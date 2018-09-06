Arrest over 'murder' of woman found dead in woods

Annalise Johnstone, 22, was found dead between Auchterarder and Dunning.

Annalise Johnston: Body was discovered on 10 May. Police Scotland

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Annalise Johnstone.

The 22-year-old's body was found in a wooded area at the roadside of the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on May 10.

Ms Johnstone's 24-year-old brother, Jordon Johnstone, allegedly murdered her at the Maggie's Wall Memorial.

He was charged with murdering his sister by repeatedly stabbing her in the neck in the shadow of a witch's monument.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone.

"A 24-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged murder in May 2018."

