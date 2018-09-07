Suspect charged over 'murder' of woman found in woods

Annalise Johnstone's body was found in a wooded area on May 10.

Annalise: Found dead in May. Police Scotland

A woman arrested in connection with the death of 'murdered' 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone has now been charged.

Annalise was found dead in a wooded area at the roadside of the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on Thursday, May 10.

A 24-year-old man was charged with the alleged murder a short time later.

The 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with her death on Thursday.

She will appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.