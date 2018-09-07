Suspect charged over 'murder' of woman found in woods
Annalise Johnstone's body was found in a wooded area on May 10.
A woman arrested in connection with the death of 'murdered' 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone has now been charged.
Annalise was found dead in a wooded area at the roadside of the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on Thursday, May 10.
A 24-year-old man was charged with the alleged murder a short time later.
The 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with her death on Thursday.
She will appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.