Four-year-old girl goes missing from school on first day

Primary school: A four-year-old left unattended. Dave Thompson/PA Wire/PA Images

A four-year-old girl who went missing on her first day of school was found a mile away.

The incident happened at Hillside Primary in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire, on Monday.

The primary one pupil left the school grounds on what was her first day.

She reportedly wandered a mile from the playground and crossed two major roads but was found and returned to her class shortly afterwards.

It is believed she was missing for around half an hour before being found on Cookston Road near the A90 underpass.

An Aberdeenshire council spokeswoman said: "A four-year-old girl left Hillside Primary School unattended on Monday, September 3.

"The child was found safely shortly afterwards.

"We are reviewing the school's supervision protocol and will keep parents informed of developments."

