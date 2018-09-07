Man held over gun offences after bomb squad called to house

A device was found at a property on Carlochie Place in Dundee on Thursday.

Carlochie Place: Streets were cordoned off. STV

A man has been charged after the bomb squad were called to house.

Officers have charged a 30-year-old man in connection with gun offences.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police put a 100m cordon in place while roads were closed following the discovery.

Residents were also evacuated from their homes.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing regarding a device which was recovered during a search of the property in Carlochie Place.

"We would like to reiterate that there is no threat to the wider public and that there will continue to be a police presence in Carlochie Place while relevant enquiries are conducted."

