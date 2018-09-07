Woman 'murdered victim by slitting her throat' at monument

Angela Newlands is alleged to have murdered Annalise Johnstone in Perthshire.

Annalise Johnstone: Roads were cordoned off.

A 28-year-old woman has been accused of murdering her victim by slitting her throat at a witch's monument.

Angela Newlands is alleged to have murdered 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone at Maggie Wall's Memorial near Dunning, Perthshire, in May.

Newlands appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court to face a murder petition.

She is alleged to have assaulted Miss Johnstone, from Ayrshire, by repeatedly striking her on the neck with a sharp implement.

It is alleged she cut her victim's neck and murdered her by the memorial adjacent to the B8062 road between Auchterarder and Dunning.

Newlands, who is the second person to face a murder charge in connection with Miss Johnstone's death, made no plea and was granted bail with a curfew condition.

The case was continued for further examination and the Crown intimated their intention to appeal against the granting of bail.

Jordan Johnstone, 24, has already been fully committed for trial in connection with an identical charge relating to the murder of his sister Annalise.

Johnstone made a second appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court on June 1 and made no motion for bail.

He was remanded in custody.

The petition against him alleged he repeatedly struck his sister in the neck with a sharp implement at the witch's monument.

Johnstone, who had been living in Perthshire, also faced a second charge alleging he had stolen a caravan in Irvine, Ayrshire, on May 9.

The body of Annalise, from Ardrossan in Ayrshire, was discovered on the B8062 Auchterarder to Dunning road on Thursday, May 10.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.