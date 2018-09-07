Rowie power: Endurance swimmer to stock up on delicacy

Ross Edgley, who is swimming around the coast of Britain, said rowies could be his new fuel.

Rowie: Ross Edgley thinks the delicacy could fuel his swim. STV

An adventurous swimmer who is making his way around the coast of mainland Britain said he might be tempted to fuel the rest of his trip with rowies.

Ross Edgley has spent 100 days at sea as part of his challenge, having not stepped foot on land since beginning the swim on June 1.

Since then, he has swum 1230 miles, spent 2,039 hours in the sea and completed 1,600,000 strokes.

While the 32-year-old from Grantham, Lincolnshire may have a banana tally scribbled on the boat he has been living on, after an encounter with STV News, he believes the north-east delicacy might be the perfect substitute.

"That's amazing. That is amazing," he exclaimed to STV reporter Laura Goodwin on board his boat in Fraserburgh after a bite of the treat.

"I'm going to set a new record for rowies, how many calories is in one of these?"

Rowies, also known as butteries in other areas of the north-east, are made from a dough layered with vegetable fat and folded together much like a croissant to create flaky layers.

"It's like a croissant, but I'm going to say better," Ross added.

He is more than two-thirds of the way through his challenge, and says that his time spent in Scotland has been great.

"Scotland has been kind, the people but the weather as well.

"Speaking to a lot of fishermen who know how bad the weather can be have said 'this is a really nice Scottish summer you've been having'."

While Ross' plans of finishing his round trip in 100 days have been swept away, he is counting on the seas to help bring him home.

He said: "It's not up to me, it's up to the ocean.

"Some days in a single tide in six hours we can make up to 20 miles which is amazing, but equally if the waves and the tides don't work in our favour, I can make a mile."

He now believes he may complete the challenge by mid-October.

But thanks to STV, he may finish quicker if he chooses to fuel up on rowies.

"I'm going to use this as my choice of fuel.

"If it fuels a PB and I end up doing 20 miles in five hours which would be a record, then rowies are performance enhancing."

