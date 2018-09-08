Thai football team rescue diver relives experience

Dundee-born Connor Roe helped saved the lives of 12 players and their coach.

Rescuers: Connor Roe (centre) poses with diving team at Heathrow. PA

Reporting by Ben Philip

A diver involved in the rescue of a young Thai football team has returned to his former school in Scotland to speak to pupils.

Connor Roe, who was born in Dundee, helped save the lives of 12 children and their coach after they became trapped in a network of caves in June.

All 13 survived, but Mr Roe rejects the suggestion he acted heroically.

"The term hero has been thrown around a lot. I don't see myself as one of those," the 26-year-old said.

"I turned up. I had a job to do. I did it and I came home.

"I hope we're never found to be in this sort of situation again."

The team became trapped in the Tham Luang cave network on June 23 and spent 18 days inside.

Rescue efforts were hampered by rising water levels inside the caves and 11 British divers, including Mr Roe, were sent to help.

"You can't see anything, the torch is pointless," he said, describing conditions inside the caves.

"It wasn't a nice place to be."

The group were found by divers nearly ten days after they were reported missing, almost two-and-a-half miles from the cave entrance.

"The biggest thing for me is that it was a positive outcome," Mr Roe added.

"These kids can go on to have a good life. It feels special to be part of it."

