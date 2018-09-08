Police appeal after 14-year-old boy reported missing

Kane McGlynn was last seen in Aviemore at around 5pm on Friday.

A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home in Aviemore.

Kane McGlynn was last seen at around 5pm on Friday.

Police have asked anyone with any information concerning his whereabouts to contact them.

Kane is around 5ft 11in tall, with a slim build and dark blonde hair.

He is believed to have been carrying a black Converse backpack and wearing black Adidas trainers when last seen.

