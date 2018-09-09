Three arrested after fight following motorbike crash
The collision occurred at around 4.30pm on Saturday on the A98 road in Moray.
Three people have been arrested after a fight broke out following a crash involving a number of motorbikes.
The collision occurred at around 4.30pm on Saturday on the A98 road near Cullen, Moray.
Police said nobody was seriously injured and described it as an "isolated incident".
Police Scotland inspector Neil Campbell said: "This was an isolated albeit concerning incident, given the time and location it occurred, as well as the number of people and vehicles involved.
"I want to assure the public that this type of behaviour - which is certainly not common for the area - will not be tolerated.
"A small number of people sustained injuries however none life threatening."
Police are still working to identify everyone involved in the incident.
