More than forty firefighters battle three wildfires

Crews were called to three separate grass fires in Aberdeen on Sunday night.

Wildfires: Cause still not known. Fubar News

More than 40 firefighters have been called to battle three major grass fires.

Emergency services were first called to The Gramps near Kincorth in Aberdeen at 8pm on Sunday.

The flames could be seen for miles as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Another gorse fire then broke out nearby on Tullos Hill before crews tackled a blaze near Royal Aberdeen golf course.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The incidents were all dealt with by 11am.

"We had ten firefighters at Tullos Hill and 24 at Kincorth.

"We had nine on Links Road near the golf course.

"There is still no word of what caused any of them."

