Two arrested after heroin worth £350,000 seized in raid

The discovery was made at a property on Atholl Street in Dundee on Friday.

Raid: Heroin worth £350,000 seized. PA

Two men have been arrested after police seized heroin worth £350,000 from a property in Dundee.

Officers raided the address in the city's Atholl Street on Friday, September 7.

Two men, aged 35 and 30, have been charged with drugs offences following the haul.

Both are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities in Scotland.

"Through enforcement we actively target those individuals involved in serious and organised Crime including those concerned in the supply of drugs on our streets in Tayside.

"We remain committed to keeping our communities safe and through partnership working, and with the support of local communities, we aim to make Scotland a safer place.

"If you have any concerns or information that could assist, please call 101."

