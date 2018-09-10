  • STV
  • MySTV

Mum who lost husband and son to suicide tells of grief

Laura Goodwin Laura Goodwin

Fiona Weir has opened up about her experience to mark World Suicide Awareness Day.

Fiona Weir: Lost two family members.
Fiona Weir: Lost two family members. STV

A woman who lost her husband and son to suicide has spoken about her grief to mark World Suicide Awareness Day.

Eight years ago, Fiona Weir's husband took his own life and her son Simon died during November last year.

The 51-year-old from Peterhead is now campaigning to prevent further deaths and has supported the launch of a suicide prevention app.

"Some days it's unbearable, everybody will comment and say I'm such a strong person," she said.

"On the outside I'm a strong person but I've lost half my family to suicide - we were a family unit of four and now we're down to two.

"I remember I heard this scream not even realising it was myself.

"We stay in the country so nobody came - eventually I had to go get one of my neighbours.

"I remember hitting him in the chest and saying 'you promised me, you promised you wouldn't do this'."

'280 people took their own life in Scotland last year- that is on average two people every day.'
Iain Murray from charity Choose Life

She continued: "I was never angry with him, what hurts me is I can just imagine his last few minutes - the panic, the dry mouth, the dizziness and the crying - and that hurts me immensely that I wasn't there for him.

"Mental health issues are a lot higher than they've been for a long time so I think it's about getting the message out that there's somebody to speak to."

Iain Murray, from charity Choose Life, said the risk of suicide is increased if you have already experienced suicide in your family.

"280 people took their own life in Scotland last year- that is on average two people every day," he said.

"We know that suicide is the biggest killer in men under the age of 50, and one in four of us will experience poor mental health in our life, but stigma is being reduced, there is absolutely not doubt about that.

"That's the reason that events like today are really important to us - it's about getting the conversation going and making everyone aware that it's everyone's responsibility and we should all be alert to signs of anxiety.

He added: "When there's been a suicide in the family we know there's an increased risk, and some research suggests that risk is as great as 65%, so we need to be alert at milestone times in our life when there's been a bereavement and be supportive to each other."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.